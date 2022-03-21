American classical pianist performs in Ibadan, says people misunderstand classical music

American Classical Pianist, Pauline Yang (L) with U.S. Ambassador, Mary Leonard, on flute at the Musical Performance organised by United States of America Information Department in Ibadan

By Ibukun Emiola

Visiting American Classical Pianist, Pauline Yang, has expressed the hope that more people would explore the beauty of classical music as a foundation for most music around the world.

Yang stated this on Sunday in Ibadan at a concert that also showcased United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, on flute.

According to her, the classical brand of music is rather being misunderstood as boring by some people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised by the United States Embassy in Nigeria, is supported by the Arts Envoy programme of the Department of State, United States of America.

Yang said: “I feel that there are lots of misunderstandings about classical music unfortunately.

“For example, some people think that classical music may be…