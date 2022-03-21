APC Chairmanship: Opinion poll tips Akume as preferred candidate

By Emmanuel Afonne

A new public opinion poll has tipped former Benue State Governor and Minister of Special Duties, Sen. George Akume, as the most suitable candidate to lead the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The poll was undertaken by DBI Analytics Consulting to ascertain the level of citizens awareness towards ongoing socio-political happenings in the country, as well as the forthcoming APC convention.

A statement issued on Sunday by Mr Segun Olajonrin, Associate Director, DBI Analytics Consulting, stated that the public opinion poll was administered between March 14 and 17.

“It involved telephone interviews of a random national sample.

“A total of 1,011 citizens were randomly selected from phone-owning Nigerians, aged 18 years and above; and citizens across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were interviewed.

“The sample has a ±5 per cent margin of error and confidence interval of 95 per cent, deemed statistically…