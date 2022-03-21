Don’t fight over my governorship ambition, Katsina SSG tells supporters

By Abbas Bamalli

Dr Mustapha Inuwa, the Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), has warned his supporters not to fight any opponent over his 2023 governorship ambition.

Inuwa, who recently declared his intention to run for governor under the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave the warning on Sunday when he received the endorsement of about 286 political groups.

According to him, “Don’t let my governorship ambition be a source of fighting between you and anyone. We will always preach peace.

“Everyone has the right to express their minds. If you are my supporter, don’t fight anyone because he or she is supporting others.

“You can only prove to them the reason for supporting me. Not through fight or violence.

“These people are your relatives, friends or associates; therefore make sure you stay in peace with everyone for the development of Katsina State and Nigeria in general.

“Therefore, because of me, either when placing posters, banners,…