FirstBank splashes N4m on customers in Verve Card promo

By Ginika Okoye

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has rewarded 300 customers with the sum of N4 million at the bank’s ongoing Verve Card campaign.

The bank said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by its Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products of FirstBank, Mr Chuma Ezirim.

Ezirim said that the customers were rewarded in the sixth week of the promo.

“One hundred customers won N10,000 airtime and another set of 100 customers won N10,000 cash prize for transacting at least two times in the week.

“100 customers won N20,000 cash prize for transacting at least four times in the week,” he said.

Ezirim noted that the promo was designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.

“We are happy with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.

“With the promo being…