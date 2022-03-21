Hoteliers send SOS to Oyo govt. on multiple taxation

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

The Hoteliers’ Association Of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, has called on the state government to rescue the industry from prevalent multiple taxation and outrageous bills in the state.

The association’s President, Mr Ayodele Ogundele, made the appeal in Ibadan, while briefing newsmen on Monday.

According to Ogundele, paying multiple taxes and outrageous bills to the state government has worsened the situation of the members of the association.

He said that after managing to survive the challenges of COVID-19, the sector had experienced massive inflation and shortage of staff.

Ogundele expressed dissatisfaction that the industry had experienced serious downturn due to the global economic situation, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the latest increase in fuel, diesel and total lack of electricity supply in the country had also affected their businesses, that were now on the verge of total collapse.

“We once asked the Oyo State…