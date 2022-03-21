Land remains major challenge for rice farmers in Oyo State- RIFAN

Mr Samuel Akinade, Chairman Oyo State, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), says availability of land that can support lowland rice farming remains a major challenge for farmers.

Akinade stated this in Ibadan on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the challenges farmers are facing as they prepare for 2022 farming season.

He said rice farming in Oyo State had been a very good experience except for availability of land.

“It is the land that I have that I can boast of. For now I don’t know whether the government has enough land for rice farmers because none has been made available to use, especially manure fields.

“When we detect a land somewhere that will be good for rice, we as farmers will go to the family to negotiate with them. If they like they give us, if they don’t like they say no.

“That is the level we have been operating in Oyo State when it comes to lowland rice,” Akinade said.

He stressed that though there are parcels of…