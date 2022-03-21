Sack: Court strikes out Umahi’s motion to stop execution of judgment

Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the motion after Chukwuma Ma-Chukwu Ume, SAN, counsel for Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, prayed the court for the withdrawal of the motion, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s lawyer, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, did not oppose the application.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion for stay of execution was marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/920/21, between PDP Vs. INEC and three others.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had, on March 8, in a judgment, ordered Umahi; his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, and 16 lawmakers to vacate their office and seats, following their defection from the PDP to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to immediately receive from the PDP, the names of its candidates to replace them, among others.

NAN, however, reported that on March 10, Governor Umahi and others had sought an order of the FHC Abuja, staying the execution of its judgment directing them to vacate…