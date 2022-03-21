Sen. La’ah unveils campaign to support less privilege in Kaduna

By Philip Yatai

Sen. Danjuma La’ah (PDP-Kaduna South), on Sunday inaugurated the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna’s Lenten Season Campaign toward mobilising resources to support the poor and vulnerable in the society.

La’ah inaugurated the campaign in Kaduna at Our Lady’s Chaplaincy, Sabon Tasha Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna.

He explained that the Lenten campaign was an annual event of the Archdiocese designed to mobilise resources to support widows, orphans, the less privileged and other poor and vulnerable people in the communities.

He added that the resources would be used to equip poor and vulnerable people with self-sustaining skills and support rural communities with clean water.

The senator called on Christians to use the Lenten season to extend hands of fellowship to the needy.

He also called on residents of the state to be law-abiding and strive toward promoting peace and unity.

He pledged his untiring commitment to the service of God and humanity,…