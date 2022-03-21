Workers’ strike paralyses Niger healthcare delivery system

By Aminu Garko

The ongoing industrial action embarked upon by Niger State and local government staffs, has paralysed healthcare delivery system of the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that patients at the Minna, Suleja, and Kontagora general hospitals, as well as those at the neonatal maternal hospital, Minna were evicted from the hospitals due to the strike.

Relations of patients who could afford the cost have transferred them to private hospitals that are currently making brisk businesses over the strike that entered the second week.

For families, who could not afford the exorbitant medical bills charge by private hospitals, some have moved their sick relations to Federal medical centre, Bida, for medical attention.

Others moved their sick ones to the only available Federal medical facility in the state or have decided to patronise the traditional healing homes and herbal centres.

A senior health official, who pleaded anonymity, said the strike was…