Zamfara govt recruits 4,200 Community Protection Guards

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Zamfara government says peace is gradually returning to the state in spite of the activities of unpatriotic conflict entrepreneurs in the State.

Conflict entrepreneurs are a group or individuals who promote conflict for profit.

This was made known at a joint press briefing in Kaduna on Sunday by the Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, and the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, retired DIG Mamman Ibrahim Tsafe, on the state of affairs in Zamfara.

They said that, as part of the measures, the state government has recruited 4,200 Community Protection Guards (CPG), comprising of ex-servicemen, volunteer able bodied men and other patriotic citizens.

The commissioners said the CPG will be supporting the state security operatives to confront the bandits in their enclaves, with a view to curtailing their menace.

“It may interest you journalists to note that these 4,200 CPGs have already commenced the basic training and…