Buhari committed to creating enabling environment for investors – Lai Mohammed

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Monday reiterated the commitment of the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to create an enabling environment for investors and entrepreneurs.

The minister, who reemphassed the position during a visit to the IshK Tolaram Foundation in Lagos, said that the administration was working to achieve this through the Presidential Enabling Business

Environment Council (PEBEC).

Mohammed said that (PEBEC) had implemented more than 150 reforms, moving Nigeria up 39 places on the World Bank Doing Business index since 2016.

He said the reforms were responsible for Nigeria being twice named as one of the top 10 most improved economies in the world over the last three years – one of only two African countries to make this highly-prestigious list in 2019.

“To understand the significance of Nigeria moving up in the World Bank Doing Business Index, we have to recall that between 2007 and 2015,…