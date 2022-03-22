FAO initiates project to boost catfish production, value chain

By Bukola Adewumi

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says its FISH4ACP project in Nigeria would boost catfish production and African catfish value chain, which is worth 625 million dollars.

FISH4ACP is “an initiative of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) contributing to food and nutrition security, economic prosperity and job creation by ensuring the economic, social and environmental sustainability of fisheries and aquaculture value chains.”

FAO Representative in Nigeria Fred Kafeero, said this during the FISH4ACP Catfish Value Chain Analysis Validation Workshop on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the production of fisheries in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries has grown from 4.6 million tons in 1990 to 8.5 million tons in 2016 as aquaculture production jumped from 50, 000 tons to 790, 000 tons within the same period.

The Country Representative, who was represented by Dr Abubakar Suleiman,…