FG reiterates commitment to preventing, combating corruption

By Philomina Attah

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to support the anti-graft agencies in the country in contributing to the AU’s efforts at preventing and combating corruption on the African continent.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this at the 5th Annual General Assembly Meeting of the Network of National Anti-corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2-day event is with the theme, “The Role of Regional Economic Communities in the Implementation of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.”

NAN also reports that the event was jointly organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Onyeama said that the need for law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies in the West African sub-region to play more involving…