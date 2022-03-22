FRSC reiterates commitment to eradicate road fatalities

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is committed to the complete eradication of road crashes and its attendant fatalities in the country.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi said this in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

He said that over time the Corps was able to reverse the abysmal data about the figures of death recorded on Nigeria’s roads by both local and international bodies.

Oyeyemi said that one of such reports was that which states over 100 persons to die in Nigeria per day through road crashes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global status reports on road safety in 2018 gave the figure.

“Despite progress, road traffic deaths continue to rise, with an annual 1.35 million fatalities. Road traffic injuries are now the leading killer of children and young people aged 05-29 years.

“The risk of a road traffic death remains three times higher in low-income…