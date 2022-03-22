FRSC,Shell collaborate on safety in Rivers

By Ikuru Lizzy

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Rivers Command, has received some operations equipment comprising of fire extinguishers, traffic and personal protective kits donated by Shell Gas Nigeria PLC.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Salisu Galadunci who received the items on Monday in Port Harcourt, appreciated the company for the donation.

The gesture was a demonstration of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and level of synergy between with the command.

The FRSC boss also thanked the company for its interventions especially during its ‘Post Crash Care Volunteer initiative.’

Galadunci assured the company of equitable distribution of the items across the various units of the command in the state, as well as putting it into effective use.

“Today, we took delivery of 4 Fire Extinguishers, 25 big sized Traffic Cone, 4 First Aid Boxes, 35 Reflective Jackets,15 Warning Tapes, and three and half rolls of hand gloves.

News Agency of Nigeria