MacArthur Foundation offers scholarships to 221 BUK female students

By Zubairu Idris

The MacArthur Foundation has offered scholarships to 221 female students of Bayero University Kano (BUK), to reinforce their interest in Investigative and Data Journalism.

The Chairman, MacArthur Foundation Faculty of Communication Grant Implementation Committee, Prof. Umar Pate, made this known on the sidelines of the inauguration of BUK Digital Television, on Tuesday in Kano.

Pate is the former Dean, Faculty of Communication in the institution and current Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State.

“The beneficiaries were first degree and Masters degree female students, who received the scholarship support to reinforce their interest in Investigative and Data Journalism,” he said.

According to him, the foundation has secured a Direct Satellite Broadcasting licence for the station to broadcast across Nigeria and beyond.