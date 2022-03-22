National bioethics documents set for Presidency’s approval

By Sylvester Thompson

Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, the Director-General, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), says that the National Bioethics Documents will soon be transmitted to the Federal Executive Council for President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval.

Mustapha disclosed this at the NABDA’s Bioethics Educational Programme in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, already signed the National Bioethics Federal Executive Council Memo.

According to him, Nigeria is a signatory to the 2005 UNESCO Declaration on Bioethics and Human rights.

“As a signatory to the declaration, Nigeria is expected to develop the National Bioethics Framework and Policy Documents that will lead to the establishment of a functional national bioethics committee.

“Article 23 of the Declaration affirms that member states should endeavour to foster bioethics education and training at all levels as well as encourage…