No country met air quality standards in 2021 – WHO

A survey of pollution data in 6,475 cities on Tuesday showed that no country met the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) air quality standard in 2021.

The survey also showed that smog even rebounded in some regions after a COVID-related dip.

The WHO recommends that average annual readings of small and hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 should not exceed five micrograms per cubic metre.

The WHO announced this after changing its guidelines in 2021 saying even low concentrations caused significant health risks.

However, only 3.4 per cent of the surveyed cities met the standard in 2021.

According to data compiled by IQAir, a Swiss pollution technology company that monitors air quality 93 cities saw PM2.5 levels at 10 times the recommended level.

“There are a lot of countries that are making big strides in reduction,” said Christi Schroeder, air quality science manager with IQAir.

“China started with some very big numbers and they are continuing to…