Sultan of Sokoto, Zulum laud Osinbajo’s passion for education of N/East children

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar and Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, have commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his commitment to education of the vulnerable children in the North-East.

The duo spoke at the fifth anniversary of the North-East Children’s Trust (NECT) School, known as North-East Learning Centre, on Monday in Abuja.

The centre, located in Maiduguri, Borno, is an initiative of the vice president with a view to providing educational and extensive-care support to 10,000 children orphaned or displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

Abubakar, who described NECT as an excellent initiative, lauded the vice president and every other person involved in the scheme.

“I will like to thank you, the vice president for your commitment and concern; pursuing such projects not only to start, but being maintained and even marking the fifth anniversary having taken off in April, 2018.

“I will like to thank the Governor…