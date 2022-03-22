Tinubu Novelty Match: Nigeria’s ex-internationals defeat Lagos team 2-0

By Florence Onuegbu

Nigeria’s ex-international football players (ex-Super Eagles) have defeated Team Lagos ex-Internationals 2-0, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The ex-Super Eagles humbled Team Lagos during a Novelty Football Match played as part of the programme lined up for a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whose 70th birthday comes up on March 29.

The Novelty Football Match was organised by the Tinubu Support Group, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, and it featured two matches.

The ex-international who played the novelty match to celebrate Tinubu, included Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Peter Rufai, Victor Agali, Taribo West, Uche Okechukwu, Julius Aghahowa, Dosu Joseph, Ike Shorunmu, and Garba Lawal, among others.

The first half of the match ended goalless, but 10 minutes into the second half, Victor Agali scored the first goal with a brilliant pass from Julius Aghahowa.

Agali went ahead to score…