14 tertiary institutions get N142.6m for mining research

By Francisca Oluyole
Abuja, March 22, 2022 (NAN) Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, says N142.6 million was shared among 14 tertiary institutions in Nigeria to conduct research on mineral deposits.
Adegbite said this at the Stakeholders Validation Workshop on Research Collaboration with the beneficiary tertiary institutions on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said that the sum was shared for the beneficiary institutions for research development in various areas relating to mapping and evaluation of particular mineral deposits.
According to him, the research is in the areas of Mining Engineering, Metallurgy and Mineral Processing, Geological Mapping, Industrial and Minerals Utilisation/Exports and Energy Minerals.
“You will all agree with me that without data, there can be no serious mining activities. Nigeria lacks adequate bankable Geosciences data needed to attract major mining companies to invest in the sector,’’ he said.
According to the…
Source: News Agency of Nigeria