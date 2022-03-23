14 tertiary institutions get N142.6m for mining research

Research

By Francisca Oluyole

Abuja, March 22, 2022 (NAN) Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, says N142.6 million was shared among 14 tertiary institutions in Nigeria to conduct research on mineral deposits.

Adegbite said this at the Stakeholders Validation Workshop on Research Collaboration with the beneficiary tertiary institutions on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the sum was shared for the beneficiary institutions for research development in various areas relating to mapping and evaluation of particular mineral deposits.