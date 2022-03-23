African vaccine trust establishes compensation package

By Vivian Ihechu

The African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) on Tuesday in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, inaugurated a No-Fault Compensation Scheme (NFCS) programme for COVID-19 vaccines in participating countries in Africa and the Caribbean.

According to it, AVAT NFCS provides eligible individuals with prompt, fair and transparent compensation for unlikely adverse events associated with COVID-19 vaccines procured or distributed under the AVAT initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AVAT NFCS is the first of its kind to be created by an African consortium.

The AVAT NFCS is driven by the African Union(AU), Afreximbank, Africa CDC and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Other partners include ECONET and its to be administered by ESIS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chubb Insurance Company.

AVAT acts as a centralised purchasing agent on behalf of the AU Member States, to secure the necessary vaccines and blended financing resources…