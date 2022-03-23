Commission begins stakeholders’ engagement to improve rural consumer rights awareness

By Ginika Okoye

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has begun engagement with Consumer Protection Groups (CPGs) to improve consumer rights education and awareness in the rural areas.

Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, speaking at a one-day engagement with the CPGs in Abuja on Tuesday, said the programme was a `train the trainer’ engagement.

Irukera, represented by Dr Aliyu Mohammed, the Director of Administration in FCCPC, said the engagement would enable the groups to enlighten consumers in the rural areas on their rights.

According to him, the country will be a better place once the consumer is enlightened because nobody will cheat him or her.

Irukera said the commission currently received no fewer than 100 complaints daily when when compared to previous times.

He said that this showed that consumers were better informed about their rights.

Dr Adamu Abdullahi, the Executive Commissioner, Operations of…