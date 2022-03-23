FRSC to begin “Special Weekend Operations” to check road crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) has said that it would commence a “Special Weekend Operation” to check increasing number of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) in charge of the FRSC Command and Administration Strategies (CAS), Mr Jonas Agwu, said this during a meeting with Unit Command on Tuesday in Abuja.

Agwu, who also met with outpost Heads of Operations in the Six Area Councils of the Territory, explained that the Corps has discovered increasing number of accidents weekends.

This, he said, was due to many social activities during weekends, saying that some road users drive under the influence of alcohol.

According to him, breathalysers will be deployed to check the level of alcoholic intake.

Agwu appealed to the heads of Operations at Unit Commands to be proactive in ensuring effective deployment of personnel to check the excesses of reckless drivers.

Speaking, the FCT Sector…