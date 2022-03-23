Fuel Scarcity: SING Nigeria calls for urgent action to save economy

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Sustainable Initiatives for Nurturing Growth (SING) Nigeria, has called for urgent action to assuage Nigerians following hardship occasioned by the lingering fuel scarcity.

SING Nigeria, in a statement signed by its Programme Officer, Ms Obianuju Illoanya, on Wednesday, decried the harsh economic reality on ordinary Nigerians, and urged stakeholders to leave up to their promises.

Illoanya also called for urgent action to normalise fuel supply and save the nation’s economy from collapse.

She recalled that the fuel queues which started on Feb. 4, have continued unabated, impacting every segment of the society.

“Earlier reports attributed the scarcity to discovery of high methanol levels which were said to be higher than the national specifications of 2-3 per cent in imported gasoline.

“It was alleged that about 100 million litres of the contaminated fuel were imported and distributed in the last week of January 2022.

“While the government…