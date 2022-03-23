Group advocates domestic tourism in Nigeria to boost country’s image

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Tourism Plus Nigeria, a private tourist organisation, has advocated practice of domestic tourism in Nigeria to promote her cultural heritage.

Founder of the organisation, Mr Kayode Adeshola, said this on Tuesday, in Abuja, during the Naija (Ibile) Tourism Summit, themed “Nigeria’s Domestic Tourism Development: All Hands on Deck”.

He said domestic tourism was a key component of human existence, especially in Nigeria, due to the country’s cultural diversity.

“Domestic tourism will showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, art exhibitions, traditional cultural display and other outstanding activities,” he said.

According to him, there are countless inhibitions deterring the growth and development of domestic tourism in Nigeria, which should be addressed and corrected.

He said it was important to also catch them young, by introducing children and young adults to the promotion of Nigeria’s culture.

Adeshola said his organisation…