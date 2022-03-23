Law School enrols 1,500 NOUN graduates – VC

By Emmanuel Afonne

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) says 1,500 graduates of its law programme are currently studying in campuses of the Nigerian Law School (NLS).

NOUN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, disclosed this at news conference heralding the 11th convocation of the institution scheduled to hold on March 26 in Abuja.

Peters said that the relationship between the management of the NLS and NOUN made the admission possible.

“The law school was not sure of the kind of graduates we are producing and the idea is for them to try us first.

“They have found us to be extremely competent because the people that we produced are of good quality.

According to Peters, 48 out of the university’s 107 study centres will be used to beam the convocation to enable graduating students outside Abuja to be part of it.

He said that 22,250 students would be graduating on that day, out of which 16,681 are undergraduates, while 5,569 are postgraduate…