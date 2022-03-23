Senate passes amended Proceeds of Crime Bill

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate has passed a reworked version of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022, after amending the provision of clause 74.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Joint Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters; and Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate had, on March 15, while relying on Orders 1(b) and 52(6) reconsidered its decision on clause 74 of the bill as passed.

The upper chamber had re-committed same to the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

Chairman, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters Committee, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation said after the passage of the bill, series of reactions trailed its passage with respect to clause 74 which was amended in the course of deliberations.

He said, “In the original bill, clause 74 provides that,…