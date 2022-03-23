UNDP implements 170 environmental projects in communities

By Vivian Emoni

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has supported 29 states in tackling environmental projects across the country, through the Global Environmental Facilities and Small Grants Programme (GEF-SGP).

The GEF-SGP National Coordinator, Mrs Ibironke Olubamise, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday

Olubamise said that the organisation supported over 170 projects in about 200 communities in the beneficiary states.

She said that the environmental challenges addressed by the organisation include climate change, land degradation, chemicals and international waters.

“As a strong development partner, from 2009 till date, the GEF/SGP implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has continued to support community environmental initiatives.

“The support is focused mainly in remote communities through Civil Society Organisations. The UNDP GEF/SGP is the only development support…