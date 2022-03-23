Zamfara 2023: Group buys guber forms for Gusau

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a group of indigenes of Zamfara on Tuesday purchased the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship nomination and expression of interest forms for Malam Abubakar Gusau.

The group, “Zamfara Rescue Initiative,” comprised people of diverse backgrounds cutting across party lines, including top business leaders, youth leaders, Zamfara indigenes abroad, friends and well-wishers of the people of Zamfara.

The group’s Coordinator, Mr Musa Bello, while presenting the forms to Gusau in Abuja, said that the dire condition of the state motivated the patriotic citizens to rally round with the sole aim of rescuing the state from underdevelopment.

Bello said that the initiative believed that the only way to re-engineer Zamfara was by identifying and supporting a credible candidate to run as governor, regardless of political affiliation.

He said that after a painstaking process that involved considering several…