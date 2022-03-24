47,975 terrorists surrender to troops – DHQ

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters says a total of 47,975 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East from September 2021 to date.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this while giving an update on military operations between March 10 and March 24, on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the achievement of the military within the period included killing of 17 terrorists, arrest of 35, recovery of 34 AK47, five dane guns and nine locally made guns.

He said the troops also recovered 270 rustled cows, three motor cycles and 13 bicycles used by the terrorists for movement.

According to him, while 7,000 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists from different locations surrendered, troops also rescued 27 civilians in the last two weeks.

“The surrendered terrorists have been profiled, while rescued civilians and recovered items were handed over…