Edo attracts $531.2m from oil palm investment- Commissioner

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in Edo, Stephen Idehenre, says the state has attracted about 531.2 million U.S. dollars from nine firms in the oil palm sector through the state oil palm programme.

Idehenre made this known during the inauguration of the year 2022 farming season and the FOARE Mushroom Production Centre in Benin on Thursday.

He noted that the state oil palm programme was created to bring opportunities to large, medium and small investors in the oil palm sub-sector.

He also said that 62,000 hectares of land had been allocated to investors under the programme.

“The programme is expected to create more than 200,000 jobs across the oil palm value chain and would add more than 1,000,000 metric tonnes to local production of crude oil palm by 2030.

“No fewer than 22,272 jobs were created from crop enterprise in 2021 while, the project activities in 2021 supported about 1,093 rice, cassava and catfish…