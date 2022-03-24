FG spends N80bn on medicals, pharmaceutical production.

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government has disbursed N80 billion to finance acquisition and installation of critical medical equipment and expansion of production lines in some pharmaceutical companies.

Osinbajo disclosed this while declaring open a 2-day Primary Health Care Summit 2022 on Thursday in Abuja.

The summit, with the theme, “Re-Imagining Primary Health Care in Nigeria,’’ is organised by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The vice president said it had became imperative to appraise the key components of primary health care in the country.

“So this year, and today especially, as we mark the four decades of the anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration on primary health care, we should reflect on the state of primary healthcare in Nigeria; tracking progress in some of the key component of primary health care especially public…