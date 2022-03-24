FG to invest more in meteorological services – NiMet

Prof. Mansur Matazu, Director-General, Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet), said this at the 2022 World Meteorological Day, organised by the Agency.

According to him, such efforts will reposition NiMet and its products and services to further influence society positively.

Matazu said that the agency had decided to improve on infrastructure and creatively disseminate weather forecast to as many Nigerians as possible.

He said: “NiMet is the organisation saddled with the responsibility of advising the government and people of Nigeria on every aspect of meteorology, including the socio-economic impacts of climate and weather.

“That is why we join the rest of the world to celebrate this year`s World Meteorological Day, with the theme: “Early Warning and Early Action. Hydro meteorological and Climate information for Disaster Risk Reduction.”

He said that the theme was to emphasise the critical role of issuing warning or forecasts early enough for prompt and early action by…