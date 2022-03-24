Govt borrowings not necessarily bad, says DMO

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Debt Management Office (DMO), says borrowings by countries to finance budget deficits and critical infrastructure is not necessarily bad.

Patience Oniha, the Director-General of DMO said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

She spoke on the sideline of an awareness programme on security issuance organised by her office.

Oniha said that government borrowings were done by all countries across the world, mostly to finance critical infrastructure.

According to her, the multiplier effects of quality infrastructure on a country’s economy cannot be quantified.

She said that successive Nigerian governments have had to recourse to borrowing to fund budget deficits, adding that annual budgets would be affected if funds were not raised to support them.

“The issue of debt has become topical in Nigeria that sometimes it almost looks as if borrowing is an offence or a crime.

“The…