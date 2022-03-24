Katsina United FC appoints former Enyimba coach as Technical Adviser

By Abbas Bamalli

The management of Katsina United Football Club has unveiled Usman Abdallah as the club’s new Technical Adviser.

The unveiling was performed on Wednesday in Katsina by the Club Chairman, Abdulsamad Badamasi, alongside some of the club’s officials.

Badamasi explained that the new Technical Adviser has signed a 21-month contract, effective from March 23, 2022 to December 22, 2023.

“This signing of a new technical adviser is aimed at rebranding the team, to enable it return to form for more success in the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL),” he said.

Abdallah, while speaking during the ceremony, thanked the club’s management for giving him the chance to serve and contribute towards the development of football game in the state.

“I assure you of doing my best to transform the club and enhance the performance of the players,” he said.

The former coach of Enyimba International FC of Aba however appealed to the club…