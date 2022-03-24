Sanwo-Olu rolls out 1,000 tech-driven Lagos Ride taxis

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday rolls out 1,000 technology-driven GAC-branded automobiles, codenamed ”LAG RIDE”.

Sanwo-Olu said during the rollout ceremony held at Lagos House Ikeja, that the ”LAG RIDE” was a ride hailing taxi initiative, being operated on a lease-to-own basis.

The initiative is a partnership between Lagos State-owned IBILE Holding Ltd. and CIG Motors Company with the objective to provide clean and reliable means of taxi movement across the metropolis at affordable cost.

Operators are required to pay about N1.9 million down payment, of which the sum covers the 20 per cent equity of the cost of vehicle, registration and insurance.

Each car being used in the scheme comes with technology-enabled security features that monitor every journey undertaken.

He said that the state had moved another step forward in its drive to develop an efficient transportation model in tune with modernity and comfort.

The…