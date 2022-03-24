Tourism: Kano agog for mini-Durbar festival

By Taiye Olayemi

The palace of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, was agog on Wednesday as the emirate celebrated a mini-Durbar festival.

The mini-Durbar festival was held to showcase the tourism potential of the state to Nigerian travel agents for proper marketing of the ancient cultural asset to the world in order to attract local and international tourists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival was part of activities for the 46th Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) held in Kano.

During the festival, various cultural groups performed to the delight of the revellers after which colourful horses were made to parade round the palace and then into the city of Kano.

Some of the groups that performed were: the Quilted knights, the Chain meal riders, the Dogaris, the Kwalkwalli, the Yan-Kagira known as those that protect the Emir.

Ado-Bayero, who was represented by one of his aides, Ahmed Aminu,…