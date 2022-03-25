2023: Ex-Gambian VP, Fayemi call for increased women participation in governance

By Angela Atabo

A former Vice President of The Gambia, Fatoumata Tambajang and Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti have called for increased participation of women in governance in Nigeria.

They made the call on Thursday in Abuja at a high-level policy dialogue organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), with the theme: ‘Wither Democracy in West Africa?’.

They stressed the need for a democracy that would serve and engage all people and takes into account gender and other facets of personal identity accessible, accountable and responsive to all members of society.

They said that for democracy to be effective there was need for the full participation of women youths and Persons With Disabilities in governance.

Tambajang, who was The Gambia’s eight Vice President, was sworn-in on Nov. 9 2017 to June 29, 2018 urged Nigerian women to engage actively in politics and supper one another ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

She said that the…