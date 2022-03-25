AMAC Chairman urges incoming administration to uphold council’s institutions

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Abdullahi Candido, the outgoing Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has called on the incoming administration to uphold the council’s institutions and ensure they serve the people of the area council.

Candido gave the advice when he visited the Chief of Karu, on a valedictory tour to the traditional rulers in the area council on Friday in Abuja.

The outgoing chairman said that it was important for the incoming administration to embrace the institutions established during his tenure and ensure that they outlived their administrations.

He said that the institutions, which served as means of livelihood, revenue and development of the area council could not be ignored.

“We have the AMAC Investment and Property Development Company, AMAC Marshall, AMAC Microfinance Bank, AMAC Community Radio.

“We also have the AMAC School of the Gifted, which has not been completed but I wish someone else will complete that project.

“I want to plead…