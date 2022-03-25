APC consensus candidates for party executives violates Electoral Act 2022 says Ajulo

By Femi Ogunshola

A Constitutional Lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, says the consensus arrangement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its national executive officers is a violation of the Electoral Act 2022.

Ajulo made this assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, making reference to Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“It provides that the election of members of the executive committee or other governing body of a political party, including the election to fill a vacant position shall be conducted democratically.’’

He said the section further allowed members of the party or duly elected delegates to vote in support of a candidate of their choice.

Ajulo, who has a PhD in Law, said that the provision means that the only mode of election of members of the executive committee or governing body of a political party shall be by direct or indirect election.

“It therefore implies that the Electoral Act, 2022 has…