Call for sack of Defence chiefs reckless

By Sumaila Ogbaje

A coalition of Northern Youths, Nigeria Movement Forum (NMF), has condemned the call for the sack of Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Samuel Adebayo.

The Secretary of NMF, Mr Adamu Muhktar, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, described the call as reckless and unpatriotic.

Muhktar said the call by another group, Northern Advocacy for Peace (NAP), alleging resurgence of bandits attacks on communities in the North East and North West regions was sponsored by enemies of the state.

He said NMF had since dissociated itself from the call, urging NAP to do a soul searching on the performance of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in recent times.

According to him, the reign of the present service chiefs, led by Gen. Irabor, has made lots of deliberate efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country.

“The efforts of the armed forces under Irabor, have ensured that our brothers and sisters in the…