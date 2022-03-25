Foundation tasks Nigerians on regular TB test

By Dorathy Aninge

AIDS Healthcare Foundation has advised Nigerians to regularly go for Tuberculosis (TB) test to ascertain their status in order to reduce mortality.

Dr. Abater Aondohemba, the Antiritroviral Therapy Physician and Coordinator of AHF in Benue, said this on Thursday during a walk organised to celebrate the World Tuberculosis Day in Makurdi.

Abater said that TB is a highly infectious disease that largely affects low and middle income countries of Africa.

He disclosed that about eight to nine million cases of TB and about 1.5 million deaths especially in children are recorded yearly worldwide.

“TB is preventable and curable but we have to avoid the stigma and call on all patients and people who have a symptom of cough for more than two weeks to get tested.

“Advocacy for people to increase their health-seeking behaviour and get tested and treated would help reduce the rate of transmission.” Abater said.

He explained that those who were not infected were…