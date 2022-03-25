FRSC canvasses more dedicated courts to prosecute traffic offenders

By Idowu Gabriel

The Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps,(FRSC) Zone 8, ACM Hyginus Omeje on Thursday called for more dedicated magistrates courts for prosecution of traffic offenders.

Omeje, who is the zonal commanding officer of FRSC, zone 8, comprising Kwara State, Ekiti and Kogi States, made the call at the First Quarter Zonal Retreat for officers and special Marshals held in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti capital.

He said the call became necessary as one of the proactive measures to ensure attitudinal change in motorists using the nation’s Highways.

He decried the high rate of fatalities recorded in the zone during the period in review, saying the corps would adopt more proactive measures to curtail the recurrence of the incidence.

Omeje said that the figure of crashes resulting fatality became increased due to the considerable increase of good condition of the Federal Highways.

He said, the retreat was meant to strategise toward achieving the corps 2022…