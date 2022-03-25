FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel for APC convention

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) has ordered the deployment of 1,500 of its personnel to enforce hitch-free vehicular movement during Saturday’s national convention of the All Progressives Congress holding in Abuja.

FRSC is also deploying 35 vehicles, tow trucks, bikes, and ambulances to strengthen enforcement of restrictions in the cordoned areas during the convention.

The Corps Marshall, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, ordered the operatives to ensure effective collaboration with other security agencies in the discharge of the crucial national assignment.

Operatives drafted to cover the national convention were also mandated to clear obstructions from all roads leading to Abuja as well as those within the federal capital city.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshall, Bisi Kazeem, stated that Oyeyemi also ordered the operatives to carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, and maintain orderliness around the cordoned areas.

Kazeem quoted…