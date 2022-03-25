Kaduna committed to speedy dispensation of Justice, says Attorney-General

By Hussaaina Yakubu

Kaduna State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Aisha Dikko,says the state government is committed to the speedy dispensation of justice following the recent enactment of the State’s Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

The commissioner spoke on Thursday in Kaduna at a one-day seminar and retreat with the theme, ‘’Kaduna State Administration of Criminal Justice Law Monitoring Committee:The journey so far”.

Dikko explained that the Law was enacted to promote efficient management of criminal justice institutions and speedy dispensation of justice.

According to her, the law seeks to protect the society from crime, as well as protect the rights of suspects, defendants and victims.

Dikko also highlighted what both the Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee and the Ministry of Justice had been doing to ensure compliance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

She said the committee, in collaboration with the ministry and …