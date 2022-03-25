NGO concludes 8-week training on value reorientation, national development

By Jessica Dogo

The School of Government and Politics (SOGP), an NGO, has concluded an 8-week intensive training (Cohort) in Abuja.

The Cohort is a training coursework structured around systemic challenges of the nation, focused on raising transformative value-based leaders, tailored to the students’ existing schedules.

Ugochukwu Uwajeh, Media Consultant to SOGP, said the training done via zoom was the fifth in its series commenced in Jan. 29 with a public lecture titled: “Introduction to Critical Thinking” ending on Saturday.

He said the SOGP, founded by the award-winning Nigerian author, Apostle Obii Pax-Harry, under the auspices of the Nehemiah Apostolic Resource Centre (NARC), was aimed at raising transformational leaders in Africa.

“The SOGP recognises the need to evolve the development and governance paradigm in Nigeria and Africa undergirded by genuine servant leadership in all arms of government.

“A leadership that is imbued with a sense of…