Nigeria’s aircraft safe, NCAA D-G says

The NCAA Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, gave the assurance during the 46th Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) held in Kano.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday assured air travellers that the country’s aircraft were safe.

Nuhu said this was to debunk the belief of most air travellers that Nigerian local airlines only purchase old aircraft.

He, however, advised aviation stakeholders across the country to focus more on working unanimously to take the industry to an enviable height.