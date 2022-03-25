Nigeria’s aircraft safe, NCAA D-G says

By Taiye Olayemi
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday assured air travellers that the country’s aircraft were safe.
The NCAA Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, gave the assurance during the 46th Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) held in Kano.
Nuhu said this was to debunk the belief of most air travellers that Nigerian local airlines only purchase old aircraft.
He, however, advised aviation stakeholders across the country to focus more on working unanimously to take the industry to an enviable height.
“All local aircraft are safe, we don’t have old ones,” he said.
Nuhu disclosed that March 25 was a significant day in the aviation industry, being the 75th anniversary of KLM airline operations in the country, as they introduced Kano-Amsterdam flight in 1947.
He said that aviation began in Nigeria on Nov.1, 1925 when the first flight landed in the city of…
Source: News Agency of Nigeria