Okowa congratulates Ihedioha at 57

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former governor of Imo, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, on his 57th birth anniversary.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, described Ihedioha as a worthy son of Imo and an astute politician.

He extolled Ihedioha, who is also a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for his dogged hope and aspiration to provide leadership, direction and good life for Imo people.

Okowa said Ihedioha remained an uncommon leader, cherished by his people and urged him not to be deterred by obvious challenges as he was optimistic that he would regain his position in 2023.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I join your admirers and friends across the country to congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, on the occasion of your 57th birth anniversary.

“I am very delighted to note that through hard work,…