PDP presidential aspirants meet on consensus

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants met on Thursday in Abuja to work out the possibility of producing a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is in continuation of the Bauchi meeting.

The immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and governors of Sokoto and Bauchi states, Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed, met in Abuja over the matter.

Saraki, who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, said “we are in this country today and it’s important as stakeholders that key leaders of this party (PDP) are seen united.

“Some of the decisions we have also taken today is that we are going to embark on reaching out to other aspirants.

“Of course, identified senior leaders of the party and other aspirants across the country and also former colleagues; so we are going to reach out to all parts on this process of bringing us together.

“We are…